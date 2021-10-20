GITEX 2021: AVEVA touts latest innovations for Smart Cities

AVEVA is making its debut at the GITEX Technology Week 2021, where it is sharing space with strategic partner, Schneider Electric. The company will demonstrate its ‘Unified Operations Centre for Smart Cities’ this week.

The centre drives streamlined operational efficiency and reduced energy costs, while promoting adherence to cybersecurity, safety, and regulatory compliance.

ITP.net caught up with Dr Tariq Aslam, head of MEA, to find out more…

What are the key highlights of AVEVA’s participation at this year’s GITEX?

Our main theme at GITEX Technology Week 2021 is smart cities. We will be showcasing our smart cities solutions portfolio and placing the spotlight on AVEVA Unified Operations Centre for Smart Cities, which seamlessly integrates systems, sites, people and assets for cities of the future. Our team will be holding demos for visitors to show them various scenarios of a smart city in action.

This is your first year at GITEX. What value do you aim to achieve from the event?

We are participating with our strategic partner, Schneider Electric, at their stand H5-B40. We are demonstrating how AVEVA’s solutions and capabilities can help smart cities predict problems before they arise.

Our Unified Operations Centre for Smart Cities, which brings end-to-end operational visibility across city services to maintain operational conditions and helps achieve greater situational awareness and improve crisis response, will be one of the key solutions highlighted at the event. The Unified Operations Centre is based upon a ‘system of systems’ approach that converges OT and IT technologies into a single pane-of-glass solution.

Our vast portfolio of smart city software solutions spans facilities management, utilities, transportation, and data centres. We plan to highlight our integrated approach, and how AVEVA’s solutions enable disparate functions to collect, analyse, and then act on unified and holistic intelligence, supported by the help of real-time data, to enable civic leaders to make better decisions and improve living standards.

We look forward to meeting our existing and prospective customers and partners at the event and increase our presence in the region.

How is AVEVA empowering regional organisations to embrace a bold digital future?

Digital transformation provides enterprises with real-time data and supports improved operational efficiency. When Artificial Intelligence (AI) is overlaid on this data, the result is Performance Intelligence – which allows organisations to leverage these insights and intelligence to drive collaboration, innovation and sustainability for people, planet, and profit.

In March this year, AVEVA and OSIsoft merged to meet the needs of industrial companies and accelerate their digital transformation. The combined portfolio brings OSIsoft’s data management together with AVEVA’s industrial software to unlock Performance Intelligence.

Digital transformation in the industrial sector is the key to unlocking sustainability. The industrial sector includes the most complex industries such as oil & gas, manufacturing, packaging and water, wastewater, and utilities. AVEVA has been working aggressively to add digital tools to its portfolio of solutions for customers and partners and better align them towards the convergence of Industry 4.0.

Through our technology, we are empowering industries to achieve more efficiency and drive towards higher productivity. Over time, we want our software to help our customers work towards a more sustainable future. This mindset is shared by our team, and it is why we are committed to supporting industrial transformation, enabling our customers to realise a better future and our planet to thrive.

his article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net