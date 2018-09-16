Middle East's first Nutella Cafe opens in Dubai

Passengers at the airport will now be able to enjoy the celebrated hazelnut spread as part of an array of grab-and-go desserts, including mini pancakes, sharable muffins, crepes, waffles and choux.

Travellers visiting the cafe can customise a Nutella jar featuring their names

Global confectionary company Ferrero has opened the Middle East’s first Nutella Café at Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Passengers at the airport will now be able to enjoy the celebrated hazelnut spread as part of an array of grab-and-go desserts, including mini pancakes, sharable muffins, crepes, waffles and choux.

Travellers visiting the café can also customise a Nutella jar featuring their names.

While the café is Nutella’s first ever standalone brand, Italian restaurant and store Eataly at the Dubai Mall also features a Nutella Bar. It serves crepes, cookies and breads boastings the spread.

The mall also has a separate Nutella-themed food truck, also serving desserts revolving around the hazelnut spread.

In June this year, Ferrero also announced it will open a Nutella Café at near Union Square by the end of 2018. It will feature Nutella-inspired desserts and specialty espresso beverages.

The first Nutella Café opened in May last year in Chicago.

Video of Will 2019 be the year we breeze through airports?