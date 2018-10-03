Bentley opens fine-dining pop-up restaurant on UAE's highest mountain

The restaurant, which opened on September 30, has been constructed to celebrate the Middle East launch of the Bentley Bentayga V8 and Continental GT.

Bentley Motors has created the UAE’s highest fine-dining restaurant on the summit of the emirates’ tallest mountain, Jebel Jais, in Ras Al Khaimah.

The Peak of Luxury is open for just seven days and will serve 150 diners a specially designed menu of classic British dishes created by renowned chef, Colin Clague.

The restaurant, which opened on September 30, has been constructed to celebrate the Middle East launch of the Bentley Bentayga V8 and Continental GT.

Located on the summit of Jebel Jais, 1,934 metres above sea level, Bentley’s luxury dining room has been styled in keeping with a traditional Arabic tent.

Video of Bentley Peak of Luxury: The Highest Fine-Dining Restaurant in Arabia | Bentayga

Clague - who has worked in some of the region’s leading restaurants including the Burj Al Arab, Ruya and Zuma - has curated a bespoke five-course menu which takes inspiration from the luxury and performance traditions of Bentley Motors and its illustrious history in grand touring.

Known across the globe for its dynamic twisty mountain pass roads, Jebel Jais plays host to Bentley’s two newest models – the perfect testing ground to showcase the vibrant performance of the all-new Continental GT and sporty Bentayga V8.

Stephen Reynolds, regional director for Bentley Middle East, Africa and India said: "We are dedicated to pushing the boundaries of luxury and making memories which will last a lifetime. The Peak of Luxury is a true demonstration of the lengths we will go to to bring the values of the Bentley lifestyle to life and offer an extraordinary experience our customers won’t find with any other car brand.”

Clague added: “Working with Bentley – which is a British icon - on a such an innovative project has been a very unique experience. Over the course of my career I’ve worked in many kitchens in many countries across the globe, but I’ve never served dinner in a completely bespoke restaurant on the highest mountain in the UAE. It’s certainly a moment I will never forget.”