Five Palm Jumeirah's Quattro Passi launches 'Battle of the Chefs'

The Italian restaurant at Five Palm Jumeirah boasts an Amalfi Coast-inspired menu

Amalfi Coast-inspired restaurant Quattro Passi at the Five Palm Jumeirah is set to host a series of Italian experiences this season, including a “battle of the chefs” event featuring two-star Michelin Chef Massimo Mantarro.

For four nights starting, Quattro Passi’s own Head Chef Giuseppe Pezzella and Sicily-based Mantarro will prepare a series of Italian dishes. On the first day, November 20, they will serve a five-course gelato-inspired menu, followed by a three-day ‘battle’ as they go head to head in the competition.

The menu, priced at AED550 per person, which allows diners to choose their favourite Italian dish. The chef with the most ordered number of dishes over the three-day period will then be crowned king.



Head Chef Giuseppe Pezzella

Quattro Passi is known for its focus on sourcing fresh ingredients. It currently boasts a new winter menu featuring ingredients from Europe’s farms and coastline.

Moreover, the restaurant will introduce its new light snack menu starting mid-November from 5pm onwards.

The new residents Stereo Sound will keep guests entertained with their live acoustic tunes every Thursday, Friday and Sunday starting 8.30pm.

Two-star Michelin Chef Massimo Mantarro