Review: Bringing the best of Roberto's to the comfort of your home

Like many during the Covid-19-enforced lockdown I have honed my culinary skills. With the new going out, staying in, my kitchen became a feast of endeavour, where Mr Chef was turned into Masterchef.

Just last weekend my menu boasted Burrata with Sicilian datterini tomatoes and basil to start; followed by fettucine with Canadian lobster; and warm apple tart with ice-cream and caramel sauce for dessert.

Delicious.

Alas, however, I must confess, these gastronomic greats were not of my doing. Italian cuisine such as this is so far out of my league, it would be like comparing the mighty Serie A with the Border Amateur ‘C’ Division.

This was all the handiwork of the various chefs from DIFC-based Roberto’s as part of the innovative ‘Roberto’s at Home’ experience.

With 22 dishes available for delivery, the food is pre-cooked and carefully vacuum-packed by Roberto’s chefs, with the customer required to finish the dish by executing the final touches in the comfort of their own kitchen.

There are recipe cards and even a QR code to scan, where the chefs provide a tutorial on the aforementioned finishing touches.

As well as the dishes previously mentioned, we also enjoyed the beef carpaccio, ravioli and lemons & lemons for dessert.

It also comes with a large chunk of focaccia bread with neat little bottles of balsamic vinegar and artisan oil.

Admittedly, my presentation needed a lot of work, but the concept is great and the food, amazing. It makes you really appreciate the works of art that these talented chefs produce on a regular basis.

Delivery is available throughout Dubai, with the customer receiving their luxurious marble-like ‘Roberto’s At Home’ box, within one hour of placing the order, with the same quality that has been delighting customers since the restaurant opened back in 2012.

For anyone who is still slightly nervous about dining out, this is absolutely perfect – you also banish the guilt of ordering a traditional takeaway by going through the prep in the kitchen, imitating the fine Italian chefs of the world by ‘plating-up’ this delicious fare.

And to further elevate the experience, customers receive a QR code where they can access the ‘Roberto’s At Home’ Spotify playlist compiled by one of the resident DJs.

If only there was someone who could take care of the washing up.