Review: Inside Dubai Creek Harbour's hidden gem

Being relatively new to Dubai, I hadn’t yet been to Ras Al Khor’s Dubai Creek Harbour and thus had no idea what to expect as I was heading to European-style restaurant Mondoux.

I arrived to the area just in time for sunset and was greeted with a magical view of pink and purple hues reflected on the creek’s waters - the dock’s lush trees and modern buildings providing the perfect backdrop.

Tucked in a corner of the harbour, just as you come down from the stairs near the Dubai Creek Residences, Mondoux was the ideal setting to continue admiring the scenery over a delicious meal.

There is a huge variety to choose from off the menu.

Although the restaurant has a very comfortable and spacious outdoor seating area, the summer heat drove my friend and myself indoors where the airy and spacious setting sustained the magical feeling the sunset had created.

With its exposed copper piping, hard wood floors and light furniture, Mondoux invokes a chic-industrial vibe reminiscent of trendy European eateries. It is, in fact, the 13th branch of a European F&B concept, with other venues in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

Little touches, such as artsy posters adorning the walls and colourful plant pots scattered across several tables, add to the feminine charm of the place and as such we were not surprised to learn that the restaurant is owned by a woman.

Sunset views from Mondoux are simply stunning.

While Mondoux is best known for its breakfast items, the other dishes on the menu were equally as appetising. In fact, there was such a variety of choices – from speciality coffee and hot chocolates, to salads and burgers – that my friend and I were at a loss as to what to order.

We started off with a creamy burrata and pesto salad, which had the freshest tomato I’ve tasted in Dubai; and a tangy tuna tartare.

Another must-try at Mondoux’s is the beef burger: the patty was just the right amount of juicy and the melted cheddar cheese atop was just heaven. It came with thin-herbed fries and homemade ketchup.

Regardless of how full you feel, you won’t regret sampling the restaurant’s dessert. The fondant with melted chocolate and a scoop of vanilla ice cream melts in your mouth while the sweet crepes make you decide to visit the restaurant again purely and simply for that alone.

Although this was my first time to the Dubai Creek Harbour, thanks to Mondoux it certainly won’t be my last.