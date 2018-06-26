Four cups of espresso a day result in 'healthier' heart, research finds

Coffee junkies can rejoice as research has found that a daily intake of four to five espressos will lead to a healthier heart, particularly for older adults.

The caffeinated coffee improves the function of cells inside blood vessels, improving the performance of certain proteins in older adult cells, according to the study by German researchers and molecular biologists Judith Haendeler and Joachim Altschmied.

It included dosing human tissues with caffeine, among other experiments, and was published in PLOS Biology journal in June.

Research has often found that coffee drinkers are less likely to suffer from heart-related diseases such as strokes, as well as diabetes, cirrhosis, Alzheimer’s, certain types of cancer and depression.

Haendeler and Altschmied’s study said coffee would not replace sports or eating healthy, however, but would act as an add on to a healthy lifestyle.

Depending on the brand and caffeine content, however, the maximum amount of daily espresso allowed is 3 cups of double shot, according to Rayan Saleh, clinical dietician at Burjeel Hospital in Dubai.

Saleh explains that a maximum of 400mg of Caffeine is considered safe for most healthy adults, with one shot of espresso having 63mg of caffeine, while a double shot having126mg.

“In fact, not only the number of daily coffee cups that matters but the maximum daily amount of caffeine considered safe to take per day,” said the dietician, adding that 3 to 4 cups is the recommended amount for regular coffee.

While 400 mg is considered safe for most healthy adults, this amount is not applicable for pregnant or breastfeeding women, patient with chronic diseases or caffeine sensitive adults, as high levels of caffeine quicken heartbeats and might cause other health problems.

In order for people to take advantage of health improvement from any nutrient, however, it should consumed from whole food, as opposed to being consumed as an extract or by-product of the food in which it is contained, according to May Al Joudeh, dietitian at Medeor 24x7 International Hospital in Al Ain.