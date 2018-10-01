New dates revealed for Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018

Dubai Fitness Challenge will now return on October 26 and run for 30 days through to November 24, a week later than the initial announcement

The dates have changed for the second edition of Dubai Fitness Challenge, the flagship fitness initiative launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai last year.

It will now return on October 26 and run for a full 30 days through to November 24, a week later than the initial announcement.

It promises an "exciting calendar of fitness events, classes and activities", a statement said.

Dubai Fitness Challenge aims to take Dubai one step closer to making it the most active city in the world, allowing for increased participation from residents, visitors, government organisations, businesses and schools in not only Dubai but across the UAE.

Dubai Fitness Challenge 2018 will motivate people to commit to a minimum of 30 consecutive minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

Video of Will gym memberships soon be a thing of the past?

With a target of one million participants for the 2018 edition, the DFC events calendar will feature the Dubai Festival City Opening Weekend Carnival presented by DEWA in association with Dubai Festival City, and the Burj Park Closing Weekend Carnival presented by Emirates NBD in association with Emaar, complimented by five fitness villages spread across the city.

Helal Saeed Almarri, director general of Dubai Tourism, said: “Last year we saw Dubai’s residents and visitors, government, businesses and schools all come together organically and enthusiastically to create a truly inclusive city movement towards a healthier and happier society. This year, we aim for DFC to further amplify its impact on our lives collectively as more people get inspired to be part of the event, pledging their commitment to a richer and lasting lifestyle choice for all.”

He added: “This genuinely is an accessible initiative for everyone, whether you are young, old, already living an active lifestyle or need some extra support and motivation to get moving. With just 30 minutes of sports, exercise or any physical activity daily for 30 days, we have an unprecedented opportunity to give back to our society.”

Last year’s inaugural event saw 786,000 people take on the challenge, and over 93 percent of residents surveyed after the 2017 DFC said they would welcome the return of the initiative for a second year.

Key aspects of txhe event include the DIFC Fitness Village, the DMCC Park Fitness Village, the Kite Beach Fitness Village, the Palm Jumeirah Fitness Village and the Al Khawaneej Walk Fitness Village.

Cycle clubs will be created in Quranic Park at Al Khawaneej Walk Fitness Village while over 3,000 fitness sessions and classes at city-wide locations will take place.