More than 1m people take part in second Dubai Fitness Challenge

The 30-day initiative, launched by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai last year, concluded its second edition with 1,053,102 official participants.

The figure surpassed the ambitious 1 million target set by Sheikh Hamdan at the start of the challenge.

DFC 2018 showcased a larger programme this year, encouraging hundreds of thousands of residents and visitors of all ages and fitness levels to commit to a minimum of 30 minutes of daily activity for 30 days.

The city hosted a huge range of fitness and sporting activities, with over 8,000 workout sessions spread across 250 locations.

New for 2018, five free themed Fitness Villages across major communities in Dubai were geared towards effectively transforming the city into a free gym for all, taking Dubai a step closer to its goal of becoming the most active city in the world.

DFC was also supported by international celebrities and sports personalities including Marcus Smith – who completed 30 marathons in 30 days - Sir Mo Farah and fitness personalities Chris and Heidi Powell.

Data gathered by DFC showed that more than half of all participants in 2018 were young people, with 100 percent of Dubai schools taking part this year.