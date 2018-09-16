UAE health ministry issues contamination warning about 4 drugs

Four homeopathic treatments for underactive thyroid neurological, and respiratory conditions have been recalled worldwide

The UAE Ministry of Health (MoH) has issued a safety alert against the use of four homeopathic treatments, saying that the pharmaceutical products might be subject to microbial contamination.

The MoH warning, attributed to a cicular issued by the authority and announced via Emirates News Agency (WAM), has been placed against Neuroveen, Respitrol, Thyroveev, and Compulsin, used for the treatment of neurological, respiratory, underactive thyroid and psychological conditions.

The alert comes after similar measures were enacted by the US Food and Drug Administration, and a worldwide recall of the four products by manufacturer Hellolife Inc.

“The manufacturer has said that the administration or use of products with microbial contamination could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention, and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals,” the report detailed by WAM read.

The MoH went on to urge consumers to refrain from resorting to online avenues to purchase unregistered medicinal products to safeguard against unwanted and adverse reactions.

