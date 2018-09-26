Oman 'likely' to bring in mandatory health insurance in 2019

Senior official says visitors to Oman will have to purchase medical insurance before entering the country under new scheme

Oman is reportedly planning to implement a mandatory health insurance scheme from next year.

Local media reported that the scheme is likely to be introduced in a phased manner from 2019, citing a senior government official.

Under the plans, visitors to Oman will have to purchase medical insurance before entering the country, media reported on Wednesday.

Abdullah Salim al Salmi, executive president of the Capital Market Authority (CMA), was quoted as saying: “We would most likely start mandatory health insurance by first making it compulsory for visitors to Oman. We assume that going forward everybody entering Oman should have a valid health insurance, and if they don’t, we will try to provide a mechanism to ensure that everyone entering the country has this kind of coverage.”

Speaking on the sidelines of the Middle East Healthcare Insurance Conference, he added: “We are hoping to start next year, in stages.”

He also said that the CMA would be the regulator for medical insurance and that the mandatory health insurance will be gradually applied in five distinct stages.