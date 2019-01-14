UAE's Mubadala buys Abu Dhabi healthcare provider

Amana Healthcare is the first healthcare provider in the Middle East to offer an integrated continuum-of-care to patients across the region.

Mubadala Investment Company, through its healthcare subsidiary, has announced the acquisition of Amana Healthcare, a provider of long-term care, specialised rehabilitation, and home healthcare services.

Amana Healthcare, founded in Abu Dhabi and US-accredited, is the first healthcare provider in the Middle East to offer an integrated continuum-of-care to patients across the region.

It operates hospitals in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain and provides services including long-term inpatient care for medically complex cases, inpatient rehabilitation, transitional care and clinical care in the home.

The acquisition of Amana Healthcare expands the Mubadala Healthcare network, which currently includes Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, Healthpoint, Imperial College London Diabetes Centre, National Reference Laboratory, Abu Dhabi Telemedicine and Capital Health Screening Centre.

Mubadala Healthcare said it has plans for continued expansion to better serve an increasing number of domestic and international patients.

Waleed Al Mokarrab Al Muhairi, Mubadala deputy group CEO and CEO, Alternative Investments & Infrastructure, said: “We are excited to enter the next phase of growth with Mubadala Healthcare and the acquisition of Amana Healthcare will drive innovation while expanding the continuum of care for the UAE market.

"This is the first investment by Mubadala Healthcare in a UAE-based health services company, and we will certainty continue to look for the right acquisition opportunities, both on a regional and international level, to further bolster our portfolio of healthcare assets.

Mark McGourty, CEO of Amana Healthcare, added: “We are delighted that Mubadala has chosen to add Amana Healthcare to its stable of internationally-recognized providers. Mubadala also provides an ideal platform for Amana Healthcare to expand its much-needed services throughout the UAE, across the Middle East, and beyond.”