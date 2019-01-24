UAE pharma firm Julphar makes pledge after product recall

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

Pharmaceutical giant confirms recall of aspirin medicine by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention

Julphar, one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa, has confirmed the recall of one of its products by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

Jerome Carle, general manager of Julphar, said the low-dose aspirin medicine, Jusprin 81mg, has been recalled by the UAE due to an issue "over its stability".

He added that Julphar scientific teams are "working hand in hand" with MoHAP, adding: "We are following their recommendations to the letter to ensure a quick resolution.”

Carle said: “The global nature of our business requires that the Julphar system has the highest standards and processes to ensure consistent quality across our entire value chain – from the supply of materials through to manufacturing and approval by the leading authorities in the world.

“Our consumers deserve safe, effective and quality products, and across the Julphar system, we work hard to meet the highest standards of safety and quality.

"We follow stringent procedures designed to ensure the safety and quality of each of our products."