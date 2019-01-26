UAE orders withdrawal of Julphar mouthwash over 'impurities'

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa. (Photo for illustrative purposes only)

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention has issued a circular to withdraw Zordyl Mouthwash, which is manufactured by Gulf Pharmaceutical Industries (Julphar), due to the harmful impurities it contains.

The Ministry revealed that the decision to withdraw the product came after it reviewed the reports received from Saudi Arabia, which stated that the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) withdrew this product from the market.

State news agency WAM said the product was withdrawn after testing confirmed that it contained impurities that are both harmful and contaminated with bacteria, which made it incompatible with the manufacturer's specifications.

Julphar is one of the largest pharmaceutical manufacturers in the Middle East and Africa.

Dr Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health Policy and Licensing Sector, said that the Ministry will not overlook any abuses that may threaten human health and safety in the UAE.

He stressed that the Ministry will not hesitate to do its part to withdraw any harmful pharmaceutical and medical products, regardless of the manufacturer.

Al Amiri said that the circular called on the supplier to withdraw the product from the public and private health sectors, and it requested all healthcare practitioners not to use the product if they have it. The circular also requested that all pharmacies stop dispensing the product and return it to the supplier.

On Thursday Julphar confirmed the recall of another of its products by the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention.

Jerome Carle, general manager of Julphar, said the low-dose aspirin medicine, Jusprin 81mg, has been recalled by the UAE due to an issue "over its stability".

He added that Julphar scientific teams were "working hand in hand" with MoHAP, adding: "We are following their recommendations to the letter to ensure a quick resolution.”