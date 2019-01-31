Dubai Healthcare City announces the first regulated telehealth platform, launching the new service with a live consultation between a patient and doctor

Dubai Healthcare City has announced the first regulated telehealth platform in the free zone, launching the new service with a live consultation between a patient and doctor.

The demonstration at Arab Health is in line with the Fifty-Year Charter by Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, mandating "A Doctor to Every Citizen", and providing citizens with doctors, specialists and medical consultants 24/7 through smart government applications.

DHCC’s telehealth application in partnership with GetBEE facilitates live medical consultations and remote patient monitoring, connecting patients through tools such as video conferencing.

The platform gives patients the flexibility, convenience, and reach of licensed health services from the comfort of their homes, a statement said.

At Arab Health, DHCC connected a patient to a licensed clinical facility through technology. On the DHCC stand, Dr Abdul Kader Weiss, Specialist General Surgeon, from the Emirates Specialty Hospital, the first clinical partner to join the platform, spoke to the model patient Raghad through videoconferencing from the hospital.

“Innovating patient care is at the heart of DHCC’s new initiative - a regulated, virtual gateway between healthcare facilities in the free zone and patients anywhere,” said Omar Oumeish, executive director of Dubai Healthcare City Authority, the governing body of the DHCC free zone.

He added: “With the new telehealth platform, DHCC is expanding the reach of highly-qualified physicians and specialists from the free zone globally - irrespective of the location of the patient.”



Thea Myhrvold, founder and CEO of GetBEE, said: “GetBEE is proud to support DHCC in enabling the first regulated telehealth platform in the free zone. The visionary leadership of the UAE inspires us to keep innovating around improving the lives of people and making healthcare available to everyone. Together we will bring quality healthcare to patients in an accessible, affordable and effective way.”