UAE's Amanat says Bahrain hospital opens after buying $38m stake

Amanat acquired a 69.3 percent stake in the hospital in August 2018 with a view to generating long-term sustainable value.

UAE-based investment firm Amanat has confirmed that the Royal Hospital for Women & Children (RHWC), a new healthcare facility located in Bahrain, has opened.

Amanat acquired a 69.3 percent stake in the hospital in August 2018, worth $38 million, with a view to generating long-term sustainable value.

Since acquisition, Amanat said it has worked closely with its operating partners to secure top medical talent to deliver the highest standards of care.

Commencing with outpatient care at opening, Amanat said the hospital will ultimately offer an extensive range of medical services centered around women and children, including maternity and neonatal care with NICU levels 1, 2 and 3, assisted reproductive treatment (IVF), gynecology, pediatrics, invasive and minimally invasive surgery, and women-oriented wellness and aesthetic treatments.

The facility includes operating theatres, labour and delivery rooms, intensive care units, and daycare and minor procedure rooms. The hospital building spans a total area of 10,000 square metres and offers suites and private rooms.

The opening of the Royal Hospital for Women and Children marks a significant step for Amanat towards building robust, sustainable healthcare platforms, said Tristan de Boysson, CEO of Amanat.

“There is significant unmet demand for a high quality offering such as RHWC and we look forward to positioning the hospital as a leading specialized healthcare centre. We have identified several attractive healthcare platforms to deliver specialised medical services across the region, and providing best-in-class care to women and children was one of our top priorities.”