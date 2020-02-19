French medical giant opens first GCC office in Dubai Science Park

Sebia, the world's leading provider of advanced medical equipment for in vitro diagnostic testing, has opened office in Dubai as part of global expansion

The inauguration ceremony drew the participation of Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, managing director of Dubai Science Park, Jean-Marc Chermette, president and CEO of Sebia, and other senior officials from the two entities.

Dubai Science Park (DSP) has welcomed Sebia, the world’s leading provider of advanced medical equipment for in vitro diagnostic testing, to its community.

The opening of Sebia’s first office in the GCC region is part of the company’s international expansion drive.

Sebia said it has established its distribution and marketing office in Dubai to support distributors in the Middle East, Turkey and Pakistan.

The facility comprises a hi-tech training room that enables the company’s business partners to test its portfolio of medical equipment.

Headquartered in Paris, Sebia supplies electrophoresis equipment that is used in the healthcare industry for in vitro diagnostic testing for diseases such as myeloma – a form of cancer – and diabetes, which affects close to one in five people in the UAE today.

