Kuwait to take delivery of 400,000 virus detection kits as new cases rise

Detection devices can register Covid-19 reading inside ten minutes

The detection devices, which are due to arrive on Wednesday, can register whether a patient’s reading for Covid-19 is positive or negative in just five or ten minutes.

Kuwait confirmed 11 new cases of coronavirus on Monday, taking the total number of reported cases to 123.

At a press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Dr Abdullah Al-Sanad revealed that all newly announced cases involved Kuwaiti citizens; one returning from the US, one associated with traveling to Iran, four who came from the UK (plus three in contact), and one case coming from Qatar. The last case involves an Egyptian female living in Kuwait.

The country is to take delivery of up to 400,000 coronavirus detection kits this week.

The detection devices, which are due to arrive on Wednesday, can register whether a patient’s reading for Covid-19 is positive or negative in just five or ten minutes, according to assistant undersecretary of the Health Ministry for Medicine and Medical Preparations Dr. Abdullah Al-Bader.

He told Kuwait’s state news agency (KUNA): “The devices will be brought to the country next Wednesday and they will be distributed on Thursday. They will be in use as of next Sunday.”

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry has revealed that an additional 1.5 million masks have been imported to address a current shortage. The ministry added that 7.5 million masks have been imported in total, adding to the number that were already available in the country.