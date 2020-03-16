Dubai Miracle Garden closes until end-March 'to protect visitors, workers'

Developer Cityland Group says the closure, effective immediately, is in light of the Covid-19 virus

Dubai Miracle Garden is located in Dubailand and was launched on Valentine's Day in 2013.

The company behind Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden on Monday announced a temporary closure of its attractions, with immediate effect until the end of March.

Cityland Group said the move was in light of the Covid-19 virus and has been implemented "as a measure to protect visitors and workers".

The UAE has so far reported a total of 98 coronavirus infections.

Abdel Naser Rahhal, vice chairman of Cityland Group, said: ”Within the framework of the precautionary and preventive measures against the new coronavirus emerging in the emirate of Dubai, and in our attention to the health and safety of visitors and employees, Dubai Miracle Garden and Dubai Butterfly Garden announce their temporary closure until the end of March... We wish everyone health and wellness."

The garden occupies over 72,000 square metres, making it the world's largest natural flower garden featuring over 50 million flowers and 250 million plants.

Cityland Group also created Al Ain Paradise Garden – a floral space created from local resources. The attraction earned two Guinness World Records for its vertical landscape, and for exhibiting the largest number of hanging baskets.