Coronavirus: UAE reports 812 new cases, three more Covid-19 deaths

The UAE has announced 812 new cases of coronavirus, down from 994 the previous day.

It takes the total number of infections in the country to 28,704.

According to the Ministry of Health, all new cases are said to be in a “stable condition” and are receiving “the necessary care”.

The ministry also announced a further three deaths of different nationalities, with the death toll in the UAE now standing at 244.

A statement on news agency WAM said: “The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing, to ensure their safety and protection.”

It was revealed that over 39,000 additional Covid-19 tests had been carried out as part of plans to intensify screening and efforts to contain the spread of the virus.

The ministry said another 697 people had recovered from coronavirus, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,495.