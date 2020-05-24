Coronavirus: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in UAE falls for second day

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE fell for the second day in a row on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) revealed that there were 781 new positive infections discovered in the last 24 hours, which is down from 812 on Saturday and Friday’s highest number yet, 994.

The total number of cases in the UAE currently stands at 29,485.

MOHAP reported one more death at the hands of Covid-19, taking the death toll in the country up to 245.

Officials said that 35,000 tests had been carried out in the last day.

Meanwhile, 561 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,056 in the UAE.