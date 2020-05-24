We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Sun 24 May 2020 02:14 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Coronavirus: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in UAE falls for second day

Ministry of Health and Prevention reveals 781 new positive infections, total stands at 29,485

Coronavirus: Number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in UAE falls for second day

MOHAP reported one more death at the hands of Covid-19, taking the death toll in the country up to 245.

The number of new confirmed coronavirus cases in the UAE fell for the second day in a row on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) revealed that there were 781 new positive infections discovered in the last 24 hours, which is down from 812 on Saturday and Friday’s highest number yet, 994.

The total number of cases in the UAE currently stands at 29,485.

MOHAP reported one more death at the hands of Covid-19, taking the death toll in the country up to 245.

Officials said that 35,000 tests had been carried out in the last day.

Meanwhile, 561 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total number of recoveries to 15,056 in the UAE.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Coronavirus: UAE reports 812 new cases, three more Covid-19 deaths

UAE Ministry of Health reveals 894 new Covid-19 cases, as testing increases

Oman yet to reach peak of Covid-19 pandemic, official warns