By Staff writer

Sun 24 May 2020 03:51 PM

By Staff writer

Abu Dhabi teacher dies from coronavirus

Anil Kumar was a Hindi teacher at Sunrise School in the Musaffah area of the capital

A teacher in Abu Dhabi has died from coronavirus.

Anil Kumar, a 50-year-old Hindi teacher at Sunrise School in the Musaffah area of the capital, had been suffering from Covid-19 for the past two weeks and was admitted to hospital on May 7.

A post on the school’s Facebook page said: “The sad and shocking demise of Anil Kumar on May 24 has left the entire Sunrise family in a pall of gloom.

"The management, administrators, other faculty members, pupils and the school as a whole is struck with intense sorrow and is speechless. The bond that he had developed over the years, just as how we have with each faculty, makes the loss unbearable.

“The entire SEPS family is shaken and finds it hard to come to terms with this most saddening news.”

Kumar was described as “a very inspiring teacher” who had “a great way of motivating his pupils to do their best, and pushed them to be the best they could be”.

He is survived by his wife, Ms Rajni, who is a maths teacher in the same school, and two children.

Staff writer

