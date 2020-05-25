We noticed you're blocking ads.

Mon 25 May 2020

Kuwait sees slight drop in Covid-19 cases

The overall number of cases in the country has reached 21,967

Kuwait has seen a slight drop in Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. 

The Gulf country confirmed a lower number of new Covid-19 cases at 665 today compared to yesterday’s 838 number.

This takes the overall number of cases in the country to 21,967.

The Kuwaiti Ministry of Health also announced nine more deaths from the virus, taking the death toll to 165, spokesman Dr. Abdullah Al-Sanad told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Monday.

As many as 504 patients have recovered from the virus, however, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,621.

Staff writer

