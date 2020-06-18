We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Thu 18 Jun 2020 03:58 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Coronavirus: UAE infections continue to fall with 388 new cases reported

Ministry of Health and Prevention has announced 704 new recoveries from Covid-19

Coronavirus: UAE infections continue to fall with 388 new cases reported

The Ministry of Health and Prevention revealed that around 40,000 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours.

The UAE reported 388 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the number of infections across the country continues to fall.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention revealed that around 40,000 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, when the new cases were detected. The total number of infections since the onset of the pandemic has reached 43,752.

Also on Thursday it was announced that there had been three more deaths, with the death toll in the UAE currently standing at 298.

In the last day, 704 people have recovered from the virus, with total recoveries at 30,241.

It has been revealed that the UAE ranks first in the world in terms of screening per capita, hitting the three million test mark, with the average number of daily tests increasing from 25,000 to 40,000.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Coronavirus: UAE confirms 346 new cases, two more deaths

Coronavirus: Kuwait confirms 527 new cases of Covid-19, further five deaths

New virus cases in China, New Zealand sound pandemic alarm