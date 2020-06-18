Coronavirus: UAE infections continue to fall with 388 new cases reported

The UAE reported 388 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday as the number of infections across the country continues to fall.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention revealed that around 40,000 tests had been carried out in the past 24 hours, when the new cases were detected. The total number of infections since the onset of the pandemic has reached 43,752.

Also on Thursday it was announced that there had been three more deaths, with the death toll in the UAE currently standing at 298.

In the last day, 704 people have recovered from the virus, with total recoveries at 30,241.

It has been revealed that the UAE ranks first in the world in terms of screening per capita, hitting the three million test mark, with the average number of daily tests increasing from 25,000 to 40,000.