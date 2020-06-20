UAE announces 388 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE has announced 388 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 44,533, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

It also announced one Covid-19 death related to complications, taking the UAE's death toll from the virus to 301, and expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased.

On the other hand the ministry has revealed 758 new cases which have recovered after receiving the necessary treatment. It takes the total number of recoveries to 31,754.

The latest figures come as the UAE conducted over 34,000 additional Covid-19 tests over the past few days.

The ministry called on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with precautionary measures like social distancing to ensure the safety of citizens and residents.