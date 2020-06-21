UAE to resume suspended health services

Urgent scheduled surgeries across the UAE are to resume from Sunday (June 21), the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has announced.

Health services in the country had been suspended by authorities to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

However, this has been relaxed amid strict precautionary and preventive measures, with services at outpatient clinics restored in morning and evening shifts.

The list of the resumed services includes; cardiology, pediatric, general surgery, gynecology and obstetrics, orthopedics, mental health services including psychiatric and social consultations and rehabilitation programmes for addiction patients, and other psychiatric and community psychiatry departments that serve different age groups such as adults, the elderly, children and, adolescents, while the ENT (ear, nose and throat) department will continue to provide services for emergency cases.

Plastic surgery will remain suspended in all hospitals, except in urgent medical conditions.

Dr. Kalthoum Al Balushi, director of the hospitals department, stressed that all measures had been followed to ensure the highest levels of safety and prevention of infection for patients and medical cadres.

She said: “The unlimited support of the wise leadership to the health sector with best potential and capabilities to contain Covid-19, as well as the promising field results in terms of the increased rate of recovery make us confident in our ability to deal with all situations and emergencies that have already been considered.”