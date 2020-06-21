We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
  • Search
Menu

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Sun 21 Jun 2020 03:25 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

Coronavirus: UAE reports 392 new cases, one further fatality

Total number of infections across the country has reached almost 45,000

Coronavirus: UAE reports 392 new cases, one further fatality

The total number of recoveries in the country has increased to 32,415.

The UAE reported 392 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country since the onset of the pandemic to 44,925.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the new cases were confirmed following an additional 48,000 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

It was also revealed that there has been a further fatality in the UAE, with the death toll at the hands of the virus rising to 302.

MoHAP said that 661 patients had recovered from coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in the country has increased to 32,415.

Arabian Business digital magazine: read the latest edition online

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

Coronavirus: UAE infections continue to fall with 388 new cases reported

Mediclinic Middle East launches robotic programme at Mediclinic City Hospital

Coronavirus: UAE reports 382 new cases, two deaths