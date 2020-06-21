Coronavirus: UAE reports 392 new cases, one further fatality

The UAE reported 392 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, taking the total number of infections in the country since the onset of the pandemic to 44,925.

According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the new cases were confirmed following an additional 48,000 Covid-19 tests over the past 24 hours.

It was also revealed that there has been a further fatality in the UAE, with the death toll at the hands of the virus rising to 302.

MoHAP said that 661 patients had recovered from coronavirus. The total number of recoveries in the country has increased to 32,415.