UAE's Ministry of Interior uses police dogs to sniff out Covid-19 cases

Authorities in the UAE have been using police dogs to identify cases of coronavirus in the country.

Trials by the Ministry of Interior have seen samples taken from the armpits of presumed cases, which have then been sniffed by the dogs – without coming into contact with the people – with results revealed instantly.

Data and studies showed that detection of presumed Covid-19 cases achieved approximately 92 percent in overall accuracy.

Experiments were conducted at field hospitals on volunteers in a number of areas in the UAE.

After taking the necessary precautionary measures to protect both K9 police dogs and their trainers, experiments were based on two methods. The first 'direct method' involves the dog’s routine detection work, while the second 'indirect method' is carried out when the dog sniffs out a sample odour of the presumed case.

Figures indicate that dogs can quickly detect infected cases, help protect key sites, effectively deal with huge crowds and secure large events and airports, for example.

The UAE has recorded 53,045 cases of coronavirus since the outbreak of the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 327 people across the country.