Wed 8 Jul 2020 05:41 PM

UAE reports 445 new Covid-19 cases, one death

UAE carried out 51,000 Covid-19 tests during the past 24-hours

UAE reports 445 new Covid-19 cases, one death

The UAE reported 445 new Covid-19 cases, and one more death as a result of coronavirus in its latest update on Wednesday. 

The new cases increased the total number of coronavirus cases reported in the UAE to 53,045, while 327 people have died in the UAE since the outbreak of Covid-19. 

The Ministry of Health said 568 more people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of infected people to have been declared virus-free to 42,282. 

In keeping with its plan to increase testing across the country - with a target of 2 million in the next two months - the UAE carried out 51,000 Covid-19 tests during the past 24-hours.

