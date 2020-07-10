UAE reports 473 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

The UAE's Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 473 new Covid-19 cases, and two deaths, in its latest update.

The ministry said the additional cases were detected following more than 47,000 tests in the past 24 hours.

The two deaths mean that 399 people have died in the UAE as a result of Covid-19.

A further 399 patients have recovered from the coronavirus, bring the total number of recoveries to 43,969, from a total number of 54,050 cases. There are currently 9,751 active cases of people with Covid-19 in the UAE.

The UAE Government vowed earlier this week to conduct over two million Covid-19 tests throughout the next two months to further curb the spread of the virus.