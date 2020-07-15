Coronavirus: UAE reports 375 new cases, one death

The UAE Ministry of Health has revealed over 52,000 Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the past 24 hours, with 375 new cases detected across the country.

It takes the number of confirmed cases in the UAE, since the onset of the global pandemic, to 55,573.

Officials announced a further fatality at the hands of the virus, with the country’s death toll rising to 335.

It was also revealed that 512 patients had recovered from Covid-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 46,025.

Just last week it was revealed that the UAE Government plans to conduct over two million Covid-19 tests throughout the next two months to further curb the spread of the virus.