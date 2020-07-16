UAE health ministry reports 275 new cases, no deaths

Health authorities in the UAE have identified 275 new cases of COvid-19 in the country, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

In a statement, the MoHAP said that the new cases bring the UAE’s total to 55,848.

No deaths were reported. To date, the UAE’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 335.

The new cases were discovered after authorities conducted more than 48,000 tests across the country.

Additionally, 393 more recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 46,418.

Globally, there have been more than 13.69 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including over 586,600 deaths and 8.15 million recoveries.