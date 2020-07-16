We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Thu 16 Jul 2020 07:52 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

UAE health ministry reports 275 new cases, no deaths

Ministry conducted over 48,000 additional Covid-19 tests during past 24 hours

UAE health ministry reports 275 new cases, no deaths

Health authorities in the UAE have identified 275 new cases of COvid-19 in the country, according to the country’s Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP).

In a statement, the MoHAP said that the new cases bring the UAE’s total to 55,848.

No deaths were reported. To date, the UAE’s Covid-19 death toll stands at 335.

The new cases were discovered after authorities conducted more than 48,000 tests across the country.

Additionally, 393 more recoveries were reported, bringing the total to 46,418.

Globally, there have been more than 13.69 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, including over 586,600 deaths and 8.15 million recoveries.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

UAE approves next phase of clinical trial for potential Covid-19 vaccine

Dubai Chamber launches online marketplace for businesses buying-selling PPE products

Lebanon daily virus cases spike