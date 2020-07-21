GCC Covid-19 recovery rates greater than global average

Recovery rates from Covid-19 in the GCC are higher than the global average, according to new research.

According to the figures from CoronaTracker.com, an average of 81.4 percent of cases have recovered in Bahrain, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Oman – well above the global figure of 57 percent.

Each GCC member country also scored well above the global average individually. Bahrain led the group at 89.2 percent, followed by Kuwait (84.2 percent), the UAE (86.8 percent), Saudi Arabia (80.2 percent) and Oman (66.7 percent).

The website sources data from a range of international media and public agencies, including the World Health Organisation (WHO); the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention; and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The GCC has previously garnered praise from the WHO for its collective early, rapid and robust response to the outbreak.

Bahrain was one of the first countries in the world to shut down all educational institutions, from kindergartens to universities, and to take rapid action to ground flights until quarantine facilities were in place.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, banned foreign pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca before it had registered even one case of infection. Every GCC member had shutdown schools and universities by mid-March, with non-essential businesses to follow. By the end of March, almost every member country had suspended international passenger flights.

There have been over 585,000 cases of Covid-19 reported in the GCC since the onset of the pandemic, with more than 487,000 recoveries and 3,900 deaths.