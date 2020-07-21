We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Tue 21 Jul 2020 04:30 PM

By Staff writer

Covid-19: UAE reports 305 new cases, one further death

Ministry of Health and Prevention noted an additional 343 recoveries from Covid-19

Health officials in the UAE have reported 305 new cases of coronavirus across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 57,498.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that more than 40,000 Covid-19 tests had been carried out throughout the country over the last 24 hours.

It was announced that a further fatality at the hands of coronavirus had been recorded, with the death toll increasing to 341.

MoHAP also noted an additional 343 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,964.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

