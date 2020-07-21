Covid-19: UAE reports 305 new cases, one further death

Health officials in the UAE have reported 305 new cases of coronavirus across the country, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 57,498.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that more than 40,000 Covid-19 tests had been carried out throughout the country over the last 24 hours.

It was announced that a further fatality at the hands of coronavirus had been recorded, with the death toll increasing to 341.

MoHAP also noted an additional 343 individuals had fully recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 49,964.