Fujairah to offer free Covid-19 tests for citizens, residents

Citizens and residents in Fujairah can avail of free Covid-19 tests, following a directive by the emirate’s ruler.

Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, instructed the Ministry of Health and Prevention to conduct free Covid-19 tests for both citizens and residents in the emirate.

Fujairah Medical District and the emirate's emergency crisis and disaster management team will implement the health campaign, which will also be rolled out within the time-frame of the national screening plan, news agency WAM reported.