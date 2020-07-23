We noticed you're blocking ads.

بالعربية
بالعربية

By Staff writer

Thu 23 Jul 2020 10:25 AM

UAE's Covid-19 vaccine test attracts 10,000 volunteers

Authorities urge UAE's multi-national population to help meet UAE's target of 15,000 volunteer

Department of Health chairman Sheikh Abdullah Mohammed Al Hamed was the first volunteer.

Approximately 10,000 residents in Abu Dhabi have volunteered to participate in test a vaccine to treat Covid-19.

The Department of Health in Abu Dhabi has begun the third phase of clinical trials on a vaccine, with a target of testing 15,000 residents of different nationalities in total.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention in the UAE has “called on the community members to participate in the trials, stressing that the UAE is an ideal destination for such tests, as it hosts more than 200 nationalities”.

A hotline has been set up to answer volunteers' questions and provide them with support during the various stages of the trials, in addition to providing mobile clinics to ensure easy access to the volunteers.

Al Owais also added that all clinical trials are subject to country regulations, and follow strict international guidelines stipulated by the World Health Organisation to ensure the best safety standards for volunteers.

