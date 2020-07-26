UAE sees Covid-19 reproduction rate drop to 0.74

Health experts have hailed the efforts to contain the Covid-19 virus in the UAE as the reproduction rate of the deadly infection drops to 0.74.

A statement from the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said: “The latest figure for Covid-19 rate in the UAE reaches 0.74, less than one, which reflects the efficiency of the health sector and its ability to reduce the rate of infection and the ability to break the chain of transmission, in addition to the efficiency of the policies and measures taken.”

Low number of cases shows success in breaking the frequency of the spread of the virus, which is achieved through the commitment of all society.#YouAreResponsible#We_Are_All_Responsible pic.twitter.com/1pkTDc2JHw— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) July 23, 2020

The reproduction number is a way of rating a disease's ability to spread and is the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to, on average.

A reproduction rate of below 1 means the virus is being controlled and will eventually die out.

Measles has one of the highest numbers with a reproduction number of 15 in populations without immunity.

The new coronavirus, known officially as Sars-CoV-2, has a reproduction number of about three, but estimates vary.

It comes as health officials in the UAE reported 351 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, slightly higher numbers than those recorded in previous days, taking the total number of confirmed cases since the onset of the pandemic to 58,913.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 51,000 Covid-19 tests had been carried out over the last 24 hours.

It was also announced that a further person has died as a result of “complications caused by the virus”, bringing the death toll up to 344.

Furthermore, it was reported that 554 more patients had recovered from the virus, with the total number of recoveries increasing to 52,182.