Coronavirus: 369 new Covid-19 cases in the UAE, 395 new recoveries

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention has reported 369 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, after carrying out 43,622 tests for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This takes the total number of reported cases in the country to 59,546 from a total of 4,918,917 tests conducted.

There was a further 395 recoveries were also recorded over the last 24 hours with 2 death cases arising due to complications.

To date 52,905 patients have made a full recovery with the death toll reaching 347 cases.

According to information released by the UAE ministry there are currently 6,294 active cases.

Globally, close to 16.5 million cases have been infected by Covid-19 of which 9.59 million patients have recovered.

Little more than 650,000 deaths have been registered with most deaths being recorded in the US according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, health authorities in Abu Dhabi have successfully manufactured a chemical solution that is designed to extract Covid-19 RNA.

The Covid-19 testing process undergoes three main technical steps: collecting swabs taken from patients, extracting the RNA from the virus, and then using the solution to analyse and verify whether the person’s test results are positive or negative, the DOH said in an official statement.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, (DoH), in collaboration with ADQ and its portfolio companies Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, SEHA, and Abu Dhabi Ports Company, as well as Khalifa University of Science and Technology, KU, and Unilabs are behind this solution.