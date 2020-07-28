Abu Dhabi facility rolls out one million N95 masks

Honeywell and Strata Manufacturing have manufactured one million N95 masks in Strata’s Al Ain facility.

The facility is capable of producing 90,000 units per day and is said to be “the first of its kind in the GCC”. The joint venture operation has an annual target of producing 30 million masks.

A combined Honeywell and Strata workforce of 70 has increased daily production of PPE to meet growing national requirements, as well as support international needs in the future.

The collaboration is also providing personal protective equipment (PPE) for the UAE’s frontline health workers, as well as exporting respirator masks to help limit the spread of Covid-19 around the world.

Miroslav Kafedzhiev, vice president and general manager for Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions, Middle East, Russia, Turkey and Africa said: “We remain committed to protecting workers around the world and look forward to millions more N95 masks to supply local, regional and international markets with this essential equipment during these challenging times.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, chief executive officer of Strata added: the “milestone marks the first of many to come”.

Strata is a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala Investment Company, and the collaboration is part of Mubadala’s #WeAreDedicated campaign developed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Strata, primarily an aviation components manufacturer, has re-tooled a part of its operational facilities and upskilled its staff to meet the demand of producing vital medical equipment.