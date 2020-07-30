We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Nikhil Pereira

Thu 30 Jul 2020 03:21 PM

By Nikhil Pereira

Coronavirus: UAE reports 302 new cases as Covid-19 tests exceed five million

Total number of cases in the country rises beyond 60,000, death toll reaches 349

Coronavirus: UAE reports 302 new cases as Covid-19 tests exceed five million

According to information released by the UAE ministry there are currently 6,248 active cases.

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has reported 302 new cases of Covid-19 in the country, after carrying out 55,257 additional tests for the coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 60,223 from a total of 5,021,657 tests conducted.

As many as 424 recoveries were also recorded over the last 24 hours with two deaths due to "complications".

To date, 53,626 patients have made a full recovery with the death toll reaching 349 cases.

According to information released by MoHAP, there are currently 6,248 active cases.

Globally, more than 17 million people have been infected by Covid-19, of which nearly 10 million patients have recovered.

The global death toll stands at 667,218 according to the Johns Hopkins University. The US has the highest death toll with more than 150,000 cases succumbing to fatalities.

Meanwhile Russia is working on a Covid-19 vaccine which it claims has 100 percent effectiveness. Globally, more than 100 vaccines are being developed and tested.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

Nikhil Pereira

