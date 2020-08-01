UAE reports 254 new Covid-19 cases

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 254 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, following 43,268 additional tests carried out in the past 24 hours.

The new figures bring the total number of reported coronavirus cases in the UAE to 60,760.

The ministry said 346 people have recovered from Covid-19 since its last update, which meant 54,255 patients have now recovered from the disease.

There were no deaths reported in its latest update, leaving the number of those who have died from Covid-19 in the UAE at 351.

To date, 5 million tests have been carried out in the UAE, with the ministry saying it will continue expanding the scope of testing nationwide to facilitate the early detection of coronavirus cases and carry out the necessary treatment.