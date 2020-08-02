We noticed you're blocking ads.

Sun 2 Aug 2020 03:21 PM

UAE reports 239 new Covid-19 cases

The new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the UAE to 60,999

The latest figures were revealed following a total of 42,428 tests carried out in the UAE.

The UAE reported 239 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, a further drop on the 254 reported yesterday.

The new figures bring the total number of Covid-19 cases detected in the UAE to 60,999.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention said there were no deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

Officials said 360 people in the country have recovered from the coronavirus since its last update, bringing the total number of patients to have recovered from Covid-19 to 54,615. A total of 6,033 people are being treated for Covid-19 in the UAE, the ministry added.

The latest figures were revealed following a total of 42,428 tests carried out in the UAE, with the total number of tests carried out to date edging over the 5.1 million mark.

