UAE reports lowest Covid-19 cases since April, as testing breaks through 5 million mark

The UAE has carried out over five million Covid-19 tests since the onset of the global pandemic, with the survival rate in the country for those infected increasing to 90 percent.

It comes as health officials revealed 164 new cases on Monday, the lowest number of new confirmed coronavirus cases since the start of April. It takes the total number of infections up to 61,163.

For the third day in a row, the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announced that there had been no new deaths as a result of coronavirus. The death toll remains at 351.

While Dr Omar Al Hammadi, the official spokesperson for the UAE Government, said a further 248 people had recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries up to 54,863. There are 5,949 patients currently receiving treatment.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, revealed that third phase clinical trials for a potential vaccine, which began in July, are continuing.

He stressed that people ignoring social distancing guidance pose the greatest challenge in the continued fight against Covid-19 and urged everyone to continue to wear face masks, including children over the age of two.

At the weekly media briefing, Dr Al Hammadi added that there is no scientific evidence to prove that coronavirus passes between people in seawater and swimming pools, although once again, he emphasised the need for social distancing and said those with respiratory symptoms should refrain from using pools.

As for close contact with relatives and friends if their Covid-19 result is negative, Dr Al Hammadi said the negative result means that the person was not infected at the time of the examination, and does not necessarily mean that they are still negative after a few days.

He noted that infection can occur at any time, even on the day of taking the sample, which means the need to follow precautionary measures and physical distance remains in all circumstances and at all times.