UAE reports 189 Covid-19 cases, no deaths for fourth day running

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 189 new cases of Covid-19, and for the fourth day running, said there were no deaths.

The latest cases were announced after an additional 29,398 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. The UAE has now reported 61,352 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak.

The ministry said 227 additional patients recovered from the coronavirus, which brought the overall number of recoveries to 55,090.

The ministry announced yesterday that the survival rate in the country for those infected increasing to 90 percent.