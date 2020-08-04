We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Tue 4 Aug 2020 04:21 PM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

UAE reports 189 Covid-19 cases, no deaths for fourth day running

The ministry said 227 additional patients have recovered from the coronavirus

UAE reports 189 Covid-19 cases, no deaths for fourth day running

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention reported 189 new cases of Covid-19, and for the fourth day running, said there were no deaths.

The latest cases were announced after an additional 29,398 tests were carried out in the past 24 hours. The UAE has now reported 61,352 cases of Covid-19 since the outbreak.

The ministry said 227 additional patients recovered from the coronavirus, which brought the overall number of recoveries to 55,090.

The ministry announced yesterday that the survival rate in the country for those infected increasing to 90 percent.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

NMC Health administrators secure $250m funding

Abu Dhabi opens walk-in facility for Covid-19 vaccine trial

UAE reports 239 new Covid-19 cases