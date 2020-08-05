UAE expands overseas Covid-19 testing facilities for returning residents

Residents looking to return to the UAE can complete Covid-19 tests at any government-accredited laboratory across the world after the medical results scheme was expanded by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NECDMA) and The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (FAIC).

However, travellers coming into the UAE have been warned they must register on the FAIC website and complete the Covid-19 test within 96 hours of their flight and show a negative result to airlines.

It was also stressed by authorities that measures must be completed and adhered to when arriving in the UAE, including filling in the health form and performing the necessary examination as well as downloading the Al-Hosn application and sticking to the previously announced restrictions.

It comes a day after Dubai expanded the number of Covid-19 PCR test facilities for travellers from abroad.

The UAE has reported its lowest number of new cases in the last two days, with no new deaths recorded across the country in the past four days. There have been 61,352 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the UAE since the onset of the global pandemic, with the country currently boasting a survival rate of over 90 percent.