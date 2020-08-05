UAE reports 254 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths

UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 254 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours in the UAE.

During this period the authorities carried out 43,369 tests across the seven emirates.

This takes the total number of cases in the country to 61,606 from a total of 5,262,658 tests conducted.

The ministry also announced that two people died as a result of Covid-19. These are the first deaths recorded in the last five days across the UAE.

A total of 295 recoveries were also recorded over the last 24 hours. To date 55,385 patients have made a full recovery,

According to information released by the UAE ministry, there are currently 5,868 active cases in the country.

Neighbouring Saudi Arabia’s latest statistics of Covid-19 cases, which was released by Saudi Ministry of Health yesterday evening, confirmed 1,342 new cases bringing the total number to 281,435 cases. Officials said there are 34,763 active cases undergoing treatment. The Ministry of Health added that 35 new deaths have been reported, bringing the total number of fatalities to 2,984.

Globally more than 18.5 million people have been infected by Covid-19, of which more than 11.1 million have recovered according to the John Hopkins University’s Covid-19 dashboard. The global death toll has crossed the 700,000 mark.