UAE warns over social visits, gatherings as Emirati Covid-19 cases rise 30%

The UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention issued a warning about social visits and gatherings, and failing to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures, after cases among UAE citizens rose 30%.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention said some social practices, such as visits and gatherings, pose a risk of infection and contribute to the spread of the virus, especially among the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

“Any reckless behaviour and the failure to implement the precautionary measures would lead to negative repercussions, and we have to be able to control the situation,” Al Owas said in the briefing.

“We ask you to be cooperative and to continue to implementing the precautionary and preventive measures, especially as we are on the right track now. We are all working on going back to our normal lives,” he added.

The government spokesperson Dr Omar Al Hammadi said, “We have seen some reckless behaviour during gatherings and visits lately and not implementing the preventive and precautionary measures to combat Covid-19.

“We have observed many not implementing and applying physical distancing or wearing masks.

“We have to continue our commitment and adhering to the precautionary measures because it helps those in the frontline defence to combat Covid-19 and reduce the burden on the health sector, and will give the researchers the time to be able to develop an active vaccine.”

New cases

During the briefing, the UAE announced 239 new cases of Covid-19. A further 354 people have recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total recoveries to 55,739. The ministry said one more person has died a result of Covid-19.

Currently, there are 5,752 active cases in the UAE.