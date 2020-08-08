UAE announces 239 new Covid-19 cases following an additional 63,792 tests

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention announced 239 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, following an additional 63,792 tests conducted throughout the country.

The additional cases bring the UAE’s total number of detected cases since the outbreak to 62,300.

The ministry said 230 patients have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 56,245.

There were no additional deaths as a result of Covid-19, the ministry said.

In a media briefing on Thursday, the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention issued a warning about social visits and gatherings, and failing to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures, after cases among UAE citizens rose 30%.

Abdul Rahman bin Mohammed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention said some social practices, such as visits and gatherings, pose a risk of infection and contribute to the spread of the virus, especially among the elderly and those with chronic diseases.

“Any reckless behaviour and the failure to implement the precautionary measures would lead to negative repercussions, and we have to be able to control the situation,” Al Owas said in the briefing.

“We ask you to be cooperative and to continue to implementing the precautionary and preventive measures, especially as we are on the right track now. We are all working on going back to our normal lives,” he added.