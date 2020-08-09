We noticed you're blocking ads.

By Staff writer

Sun 9 Aug 2020 04:16 PM

By Staff writer

Coronavirus: UAE reports 225 new cases of Covid-19, one death

Number of new cases is the lowest on a Sunday in the last three weeks

The total number of recovered cases of coronavirus has reached 56,568, with 323 new recoveries noted on Sunday.

The UAE reported 225 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the lowest number of Covid-19 cases on a Sunday out of the last three weeks.

The number is down from 239 last Sunday and 351 the week before.

It comes after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 61,544 new tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours.

It takes the total number of cases discovered in the country since the outbreak of the global pandemic earlier this year to 62,525.

MoHAP also announced that a further person, who had previously tested positive for coronavirus, has died, taking the UAE’s death toll at the hands of Covid-19 up to 357.

On Friday, the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention issued a warning about social visits and gatherings, and failing to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures, after cases among UAE citizens rose 30 percent.

Staff writer

