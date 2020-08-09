Coronavirus: UAE reports 225 new cases of Covid-19, one death

The UAE reported 225 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, the lowest number of Covid-19 cases on a Sunday out of the last three weeks.

The number is down from 239 last Sunday and 351 the week before.

It comes after the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) revealed that 61,544 new tests had been carried out over the past 24 hours.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention conducted additional 61,544 Covid-19 tests, which revealed 225 new cases bringing the total number of cases to 62,525. The new cases identified are undergoing treatment, @mohapuae announced today. #UAEGov— UAEGov (@uaegov) August 9, 2020

It takes the total number of cases discovered in the country since the outbreak of the global pandemic earlier this year to 62,525.

MoHAP also announced that a further person, who had previously tested positive for coronavirus, has died, taking the UAE’s death toll at the hands of Covid-19 up to 357.

The total number of recovered cases of coronavirus has reached 56,568, with 323 new recoveries noted on Sunday.

On Friday, the UAE’s Minister of Health and Prevention issued a warning about social visits and gatherings, and failing to follow Covid-19 precautionary measures, after cases among UAE citizens rose 30 percent.