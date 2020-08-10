We noticed you're blocking ads.

Keep supporting great journalism by turning off your ad blocker.

Questions about why you are seeing this? Contact us
بالعربية
  • Search
بالعربية

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

  1. Home
  2. Industries
  3. Healthcare
Mon 10 Aug 2020 09:20 AM

Font Size

- Aa +

By Staff writer

New rapid Covid-19 testing centres open in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

The Dubai centres - at Rashid Port and Al Khawaneej - are similar to the Ghantoot facility, with tests costing AED50 per person and results given in five minutes

New rapid Covid-19 testing centres open in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

Members of the public have been warned that a positive result will require a PCR test to be taken at the same centre at a cost of AED320.

Four new Covid-19 testing facilities have opened in the UAE – two in Dubai and one each in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The centres, based at Rashid Port and Al Khawaneej in Dubai, are similar to the facility set up at Ghantoot last month, and provide tests for AED50 per person, with results given in five minutes.

The procedure is known as Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI), and uses lasers to detect coronavirus.

The testing technology was developed by QuantLase Imaging Lab, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Company (IHC).

A negative test is required for anyone looking to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi since May, under stringent restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently four test centres in Abu Dhabi, at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Corniche and in Al Ain’s Hili area.

The Ghantoot and Al Ain facility are run by Tamouh Healthcare, while the remaining centres are operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha). For the latter, appointments can be booked through the Seha app.

Anyone looking to be tested must show their Emirates ID, along with the QR code received through the Seha appointment booking.

According to the Seha website, the DPI laser screening test is only available to people over the age of 12.

Members of the public have been warned that a positive result will require a PCR test to be taken at the same centre at a cost of AED320. They must then self-isolate at home until the result is known.

Arabian Business: why we're going behind a paywall

For all the latest health tips & news from the UAE and Gulf countries, follow us on Twitter and Linkedin, like us on Facebook and subscribe to our YouTube page, which is updated daily.

Staff writer

Read next

UAE, Bahrain among world's first countries to hit 50% Covid testing rate

UAE warns over social visits, gatherings as Emirati Covid-19 cases rise 30%

UAE reports 254 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths