New rapid Covid-19 testing centres open in Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah

Four new Covid-19 testing facilities have opened in the UAE – two in Dubai and one each in Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

The centres, based at Rashid Port and Al Khawaneej in Dubai, are similar to the facility set up at Ghantoot last month, and provide tests for AED50 per person, with results given in five minutes.

The procedure is known as Diffractive Phase Interferometry (DPI), and uses lasers to detect coronavirus.

The testing technology was developed by QuantLase Imaging Lab, which is part of the Abu Dhabi-based International Holdings Company (IHC).

A negative test is required for anyone looking to enter the emirate of Abu Dhabi since May, under stringent restrictions implemented by the government to curb the spread of coronavirus.

There are currently four test centres in Abu Dhabi, at Zayed Sports City, Abu Dhabi Corniche and in Al Ain’s Hili area.

The Ghantoot and Al Ain facility are run by Tamouh Healthcare, while the remaining centres are operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha). For the latter, appointments can be booked through the Seha app.

Anyone looking to be tested must show their Emirates ID, along with the QR code received through the Seha appointment booking.

According to the Seha website, the DPI laser screening test is only available to people over the age of 12.

Members of the public have been warned that a positive result will require a PCR test to be taken at the same centre at a cost of AED320. They must then self-isolate at home until the result is known.